Family offers $10K reward for information on Antioch man still missing weeks after car crash

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- An Antioch man went missing after an accident on the Interstate 94.The family of 24-year-old Thomas "Tommy" Howe has offered a $10,000 reward for information about their son.Howe has been missing for three weeks. He was last seen walking away from a car crash on I-94 near Route 176 in Libertyville on Jan. 22. Howe's car hit a guardrail, then another car.Howe's family said he was on his way home to Antioch from Chicago at the time of the crash to visit family. But he never arrived. They, along with police, have been asking for the public's help.Family members said they have no idea why Howe walked away from the crash or where he might have been going, fearing he was injured and confused."He's the first person to drop everything's he's doing to help someone else out," said Tom Howe, Tommy's father. "He's the type of person that we all strive to be. Tommy, if you see this, and you are confused, please know and remember how deep our love and care is for you and the strong bond our family has."Two days after the crash, Howe's work cellphone was found in the nearby Old School Forest Preserve, but nothing else was found. Since then, the Illinois State Police, Lake County Sheriff's office, Lake County Forest Preserve, and hundreds of volunteers have all joined in the search.His family, emotional Friday, said this is very out of character for Howe and they hope someone knows something that could lead them to their son.This remains a very active investigation, police said. Police have been following up on every possible lead they have, saying they've received over 200 leads so far.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Antioch Police Department.