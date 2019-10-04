Car jammed underneath semi in deadly crash on I-80/94 in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A car became jammed underneath a semi in a deadly crash in Northwest Indiana Friday morning.
The crash occurred on I-80/94 and Grant Street in Gary. At least one person has died in the crash, Indiana State Police said.
Further details on the fatality and other possible injuries was not immediately available.
The Grant Street exit from westbound I-80-90 due to the crash. It is not known how long the exit ramp will be closed.
