Car pulled from Willowbrook retention pond, driver charged with DUI

A driver was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into a retention pond in Willowbrook late Friday.Illinois State Police said the driver lost control of his car on Route 83 near I-55. The driver drove through a fence and hit a tree before landing in the frozen pond.The car was not fully submerged, but firefighters had to pull the car out of the water. The driver was not seriously injured.Firefighters said the car was severely damaged in the accident.