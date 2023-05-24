Car seat safety: Illinois Tollway shares tips ahead of summer travel season

The Illinois Tollway is helping parents keep their kids safe with free car seat safety inspections.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Memorial Day weekend kicks off the busy summer travel season, and millions of families travel by car to their vacations.

The Illinois Tollway is trying to help parents keep their kids safe, with free car seat safety inspections.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will conduct checks, provide information about recalls and help ensure proper safety seat installation.

"We are asking families to come out, parents, grandparents, caregivers, to get those safety seats checked because we know that they are best at keeping our youngest passengers safe during the travel season," said Cassaundra Rouse, executive director of the Illinois Tollway.

The Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police Troop 15 will host six free Kid Identification and Safety Seat events across the Chicago area now through September.

June 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kohl Children's Museum

2100 Patriot Blvd., Glenview

July 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fox Valley Park District

101 West Illinois Ave., Aurora

July 15, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bartlett PD Touch a Truck

134 Bartlett Plaza, Bartlett

Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children's Museum of Oak Lawn

5100 Museum Drive, Oak Lawn

Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lambs Farm

14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville

Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tinley Park PD

7750 W. 183rd St., Tinley Park