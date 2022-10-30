How to keep kids safe in car seats during the winter

If children are not properly restrained, there can be a greater risk of injury in a crash.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The official start to winter isn't until December, but colder weather means it's time to remind parents about their kids' safety in cars.

Dahlia Rizk is a child passenger safety technician and founder of Buckle Me Baby Coats.

If the harness of a car seat is over a child's bulky jacket, it might not be tight enough, Rizk said. It's best to dress children in lighter fleece jackets or take jackets off in the car.

