How to keep kids safe in car seats during the winter

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, October 30, 2022 2:01PM
If children are not properly restrained, there can be a greater risk of injury in a crash.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The official start to winter isn't until December, but colder weather means it's time to remind parents about their kids' safety in cars.

Dahlia Rizk is a child passenger safety technician and founder of Buckle Me Baby Coats.

If the harness of a car seat is over a child's bulky jacket, it might not be tight enough, Rizk said. It's best to dress children in lighter fleece jackets or take jackets off in the car.

If children are not properly restrained, there can be a greater risk of injury in a crash, she said.

