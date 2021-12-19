carbon monoxide

Carbon monoxide exposure at Evanston church sends at least 6 to hospital, fire officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
6 hospitalized after CO exposure at Evanston church: fire officials

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Carbon monoxide exposure at an Evanston church has sent at least six people to the hospital Sunday, according to fire officials.

Many people were overcome by the odorless, colorless gas at Mount Pisgah Ministry in the 1800 block of Church Street in the northern suburb.

Fire officials said CO readings inside the church were over 500 ppm.

Exposure to carbon monoxide, also known as CO, can be deadly and symptoms are often described as "flu-like," including headaches, dizziness and upset stomach, according to the CDC.

The condition of the victims was not released. No other details have been provided by officials at this time.
