6 children among 9 hospitalized after high CO levels found in East Side home, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine people were transported to the hospital after high carbon monoxide levels inside a home on the East Side Tuesday, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The 2.5-story home is located in the 10500-block of Avenue L. CFD said nine people, six children and three adults, were transported to hospitals in fair condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

SEE ALSO: 4 hospitalized after carbon monoxide exposure at Logan Square building: Chicago Fire Department