Cardi B divorces Offset, files papers in Atlanta after 2 years of marriage

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper filed a divorce petition in a Fulton County court Tuesday. The couple wed in a private Atlanta ceremony September 20, 2018.
Aside from a multi-million dollar mansion near Chastain Park, Cardi, 27, and Offset, 28, also share two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.
A divorce hearing is set for November 4.
