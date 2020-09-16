Cardi B

Cardi B divorces Offset, files papers in Atlanta after 2 years of marriage

Cardi B arrives at Queens Criminal Court, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ATLANTA -- Reality TV sensation turned chart-topping rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper filed a divorce petition in a Fulton County court Tuesday. The couple wed in a private Atlanta ceremony September 20, 2018.

RELATED: Cardi B's Grammy dress has social media talking

Aside from a multi-million dollar mansion near Chastain Park, Cardi, 27, and Offset, 28, also share two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

A divorce hearing is set for November 4.

WATCH: Cardi B announces birth of her first child


EMBED More News Videos

Cardi B announced the birth of her daughter on her official Instagram account. Welcome to the world, Kulture Kiari Cephus!



