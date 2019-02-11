ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B's Grammy dress has social media talking

EMBED </>More Videos

Carbi B's Grammy dress has social media talking.

Cardi B stole the show with a clam-oyster dress at the Grammys.

RELATED: Grammy winners 2019: Female acts, rap songs win big
EMBED More News Videos

Women returned at the Grammys on Sunday as female acts won album of the year and best new artist, while rap also triumphed.



She wore a vintage Thierry Mugler dress from the designer's 1995 fall couture collection.

Seconds after she stepped on the red carpet, social media lit up.



Cardi B performs at Rodeo Houston on Friday, March 1. You can see the full lineup here.
EMBED More News Videos

RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgrammy awardCardi Bacademy awardsOscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Michelle Obama's Grammy appearance did not impress mom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News