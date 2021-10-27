birthday

Cards for Cole: Birthday cards sought for 2-year-old Downers Grove boy battling leukemia

So far, he has received 3,000 cards and counting!
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 2-year-old boy from Downers Grove is being treated at Lurie Children's Hospital for acute lymphoid leukemia.

To protect his vulnerable immune system, Cole Magnus couldn't have a traditional party for his birthday on November 1. That's why his family invited the public to send Cole birthday cards for his big day when he turns three years old.

"He is responding well to treatment, and that means his immune system is suppressed," his mom, Brittany, said. "We are trying to keep him in a bubble now more than ever, and that's why we set up a PO box for his birthday cards."

Cole loves Halloween, spiders, ghosts, music, dancing and playing chef!



So far, his mom said he's received 3,000 cards and counting!

Well-wishers are invited to send cards to:
Cole Magnus
P.O. Box 4408
Lisle, Illinois 60532
