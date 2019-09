Indiana Department of Transportation holding job fairs for seasonal plow drivers

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be hosting hiring fairs Tuesday for seasonal plow drivers.The positions pay $16 an hour and offer a signing bonus of $250 and a retention bonus of $500 for eligible candidates.The fairs will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at locations in Gary in Sub District Office, 7601 Melton Rd, LaPorte District Office, 315 E. Boyd Blvd., and the Plymouth Sub District, 2845 Jack GreenLee Dr.For more information, visit in.gov/indot