Indiana Department of Transportation holding job fairs for seasonal plow drivers

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be hosting hiring fairs Tuesday for seasonal plow drivers.

The positions pay $16 an hour and offer a signing bonus of $250 and a retention bonus of $500 for eligible candidates.

The fairs will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at locations in Gary in Sub District Office, 7601 Melton Rd, LaPorte District Office, 315 E. Boyd Blvd., and the Plymouth Sub District, 2845 Jack GreenLee Dr.

For more information, visit in.gov/indot.
