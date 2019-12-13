royal family

Queen Elizabeth is looking to hire a social media director

Queen Elizabeth is looking for new ways to stay connected with her millions of followers on social media by hiring a head of digital engagement.

Buckingham Palace posted the role on LinkedIn, and so far it has more than 200 applicants.

The posting states, "Whether you're covering a State Visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences."

Buckingham Palace says your main job will be to find new ways to maintain the queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage.

The candidate chosen for the position will be working 37 and one-half hours a week from Mondays through Fridays, with some perks such as free lunch, bank holidays and 33 days off a year.

The salary is stated to be about $67,000.

Those of you interested in the position are encouraged to apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersqueen elizabethfacebookroyal familysocial mediaenglandlinkedinu.s. & worldtwitterinstagramcareersjobs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROYAL FAMILY
Prince Andrew steps back from public duties after interview about Epstein ties
Prince Andrew denies having sex with Epstein victim in BBC interview
Royals gather for Remembrance Day ceremony amid rumors of rift
Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family escapes as SUV crashes into Roseland home, killing teen
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Dad claims he was racially profiled for driving a brand new Lexus
Police question account of 2 found handcuffed after possible NW Side kidnapping
Portage Park chef stabbed to death in kitchen; coworker charged with murder
New bakery in River North puts creative twist on traditional Mexican recipes
In SIM card swap scam, thieves steal your identity by hacking your phone
Show More
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Entrepreneur runs booming pie business from West Side incubator space
Illinois officials announce new vaping legislation
Chicago man extradited from Poland to face murder charge
Man accused of killing family complained of nagging
More TOP STORIES News