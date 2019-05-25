Careers

Addison students commit to trade schools on signing day

By
ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) -- It's Signing Day!

Signing Day is usually associated with college athletics, or maybe even college academic commitments, but Wednesday, across the country, more than 2,500 students made a commitment in writing to a career in the trades.

Fourteen DuPage-area high school seniors signed their commitment to work as tradesmen, part of a trades program from SkillsUSA to help students pursue a career in the trades.

"I'm proud of him. Yeah, I'm proud of him," said Jammie Slack, Sr., looking on at his son as he signed his name.

Slack, Sr., comes from a long line of tradesmen.

"My dad was a contractor, I'm a contractor, and my other seven brothers are contractors," he said.

And his son, Jammie Jr., wants to dive right in.

"Waste no type of time," he said.

He's going to join his family, maybe even branch out.

"The goal is to definitely have my own company, but in due time. In due time," Jammie Jr. said.

"The trades are dying. Not many young people are in it," Slack, Sr., said. "I have to call our old-timers like in my dad's age to get things done. It's hard to find young people, so I'm very excited for young people that do decide to take the trades up."

With this new crop of contractors studying HVAC, electrical installation, carpentry and more, the sky's the limit.

Local companies are, "calling weekly to get apprenticeships and students in-house to get the manpower because the trade is so in demand right now," said Technology Center of DuPage College and Career Advisor Lauren Arambruru.

So why a signing day for the trades?

"It's just great work, it pays well, and it comes with a lot of benefits," said carpentry student Collin Lawson
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersaddisondupage countyeducationschooltradejobsstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Rain, thunderstorms possible overnight
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's funeral Saturday
Woman claims to be missing Bradley sister, disappeared 18 years ago
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
American Airlines Flight 191: Loved ones remember victims 40 years later
'He can't hurt another boy ever again': David Chereck's mother reacts to son's killer's conviction
New tax on beer, wine, spirits on the table in Illinois
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with storms possible Saturday morning
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle reopens with new touches
James Holzhauer reaches new 'Jeopardy!' winnings milestone
Memorial Day weekend: Chicago celebrations come with an eye towards safety
Jayme Closs kidnapper Jake Patterson sentenced to life in prison
More TOP STORIES News