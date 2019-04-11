Careers

Sweet internship alert! Mars hiring candy taste tester

CHICAGO, Illinois -- If you have a sweet tooth, we found the perfect internship for you!

Mars Wrigley, the maker of M&M's, Twix and Snickers, is hiring interns.

The program lasts for 8 to 12 weeks. You'll get paid to taste unreleased chocolate, gum and candy, along with other tasks.

The job comes with a signing bonus of a year's worth of candy.

They are looking for people with strong communication skills, an interest in traveling to manufacturing sites and video and production experience.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age as of May 20, but possesses the mindset of a kid in a candy store.

You can apply here.

Your job might be fun, but we doubt your nine-to-five is as sweet as this one.

