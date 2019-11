UPS hosts one-day hiring event in Chicago area Friday in search for 4K seasonal employees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- UPS is looking to hire more than 4,000 seasonal workers across the Chicago area.The delivery giant is holding a one-day hiring blitz Friday to help fill positions such as driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.A company spokesperson said seasonal jobs are frequently "a foot in the door" to full-time positions. Roughly 35% of the people UPS hired for seasonal package handler jobs over the last three years were later hired for a permanent role, the spokesperson said.The "UPS Brown Friday" hiring fairs are being held in seven Chicago-area suburbs:Those who are unable attend a hiring fair can still apply to the seasonal positions online at UPSjobs.com , the company said."