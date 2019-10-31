Careers

UPS hosts one-day hiring event in Chicago area Friday in search for 4K seasonal employees

In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- UPS is looking to hire more than 4,000 seasonal workers across the Chicago area.

The delivery giant is holding a one-day hiring blitz Friday to help fill positions such as driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.

A company spokesperson said seasonal jobs are frequently "a foot in the door" to full-time positions. Roughly 35% of the people UPS hired for seasonal package handler jobs over the last three years were later hired for a permanent role, the spokesperson said.

The "UPS Brown Friday" hiring fairs are being held in seven Chicago-area suburbs:
- 7811 Willow Springs Road, Hodgkins, IL 60525 (6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
- 2050 North Hicks Road, Palatine, IL 60074 (6 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- 2301 Rose Street, Franklin Park, IL 60131 (6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

- 6700 W 73rd Street, Bedford Park, IL, 60638 (6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- 2525 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062 (7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
- 101-102 S. Lombard Road, Addison, IL 60101 (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Prairie State College, 202 S Halsted Street, Chicago Heights, IL 60411 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Those who are unable attend a hiring fair can still apply to the seasonal positions online at UPSjobs.com, the company said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershodgkinspalatinefranklin parkbedford parknorthbrookaddisonchicago heightsjob fairupscareers
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU has 'tentative agreement' with CPS, but no 'return to work' agreement
Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Chicago area
Halloween trick-or-treating postponed in some suburbs
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
Man charged with driving through Woodfield Mall pleads not guilty
Man charged with DUI after car crashes into Crystal Lake church
Man acquitted in shooting of Shamiya Adams
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain/snow mix turning to snow, windy and cold Thursday
Uber files lawsuit against Skokie over new ride-hailing tax
News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories
$200M in meth found hidden in Sriracha bottles: Police
Domino's has a new bubble tea pizza
More TOP STORIES News