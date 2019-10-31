UPS hosts one-day hiring event in Chicago area Friday in search for 4K seasonal employees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- UPS is looking to hire more than 4,000 seasonal workers across the Chicago area.
The delivery giant is holding a one-day hiring blitz Friday to help fill positions such as driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.
A company spokesperson said seasonal jobs are frequently "a foot in the door" to full-time positions. Roughly 35% of the people UPS hired for seasonal package handler jobs over the last three years were later hired for a permanent role, the spokesperson said.
The "UPS Brown Friday" hiring fairs are being held in seven Chicago-area suburbs:
- 7811 Willow Springs Road, Hodgkins, IL 60525 (6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
- 2050 North Hicks Road, Palatine, IL 60074 (6 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- 2301 Rose Street, Franklin Park, IL 60131 (6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- 6700 W 73rd Street, Bedford Park, IL, 60638 (6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- 2525 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062 (7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
- 101-102 S. Lombard Road, Addison, IL 60101 (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Prairie State College, 202 S Halsted Street, Chicago Heights, IL 60411 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Those who are unable attend a hiring fair can still apply to the seasonal positions online at UPSjobs.com, the company said.
