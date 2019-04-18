Veterans job held at Soldier Field Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A job fair for veterans and their spouses was held at Soldier Field Thursday morning.
The Chicago Veterans Job Fair began at 11 a.m. at Soldier Field.
The fair was for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, reservists and military spouses.
More than 70 employers were on site looking to add to their workforces.
At the end of last year's event, more than 570 interviews were scheduled and more than 150 job offers were extended.
The event was put on by Recruit Military. For more information on the job fair, click here.
