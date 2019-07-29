WLS-TV ANNUAL EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT, AUGUST 1, 2019

General Policy

Responsibility

Job Vacancy Information

Positions Filled

Supplemental Non-Vacancy Specific Outreach and Recruitment Measures

Efforts to Improve Mailing List and Recruitment Methodology

ATTACHMENT A

slizik@602communications.com

gina.barnes@brighthorizons.com

anne.sheahan@cityofchicago.org

jobs@gocsb.com

Phylis.Eagle-Oldson @nbcuni.com

dclark@beonair.com

randy.staton@illinois.gov

jcc@jccia.com

www.jccia.com

isabel.comerford@marquette.edu

christopherw@nabet41.org

jfabrizi@cwa-union.org

NABET 41.org

secretary@nabjchicago.org

hjc@loop.colum.edu

eestrada@nlei.org

info@nlgja.org

www.abc7chicago.com

info@womenemployed.org

ATTACHMENT B

10PM Newscast Producer

News Operations Manager

Staff Desk Assistant

Morning Daypart Executive Producer

Full Time News Photographer/Editor (2 positions)

Community Journalist

Broadcast IT Specialist

Multi-Platform Programming Producer

Digital Video Producer (4 positions)

Newscast Producer

Vacation Relief News Photographer/Editor (2 positions)

Producer, Windy City Live

Meteorologist

ATTACHMENT C

This Annual EEO Public File Report is filed on behalf of WLS-TV (the "Station" or "ABC7") in compliance with the FCC's EEO reporting requirements.This report includes information from July 16, 2018 through July 15, 2019.WLS-TV has a longstanding commitment to a policy of equal employment and advancement opportunities for all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, gender, marital status, religion, age, national origin or citizenship status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, status as a Vietnam era or special disabled veteran, or any other protected characteristic as established by law.This commitment to fair employment practices applies to every aspect of the employment process to ensure that equal consideration is extended to all employees and applicants in recruitment, selection procedures, employee development, performance evaluation, promotions, transfers, benefits and other aspects of employment.It is WLS-TV's policy to promote the realization of equal employment opportunity through a positive, continuing program of specific recruitment, outreach, hiring, promotion and other practices designed to ensure the full realization of equal employment opportunity.John Idler, President and General Manager of WLS-TV, is in charge of the implementation and administration of the Equal Opportunity Programs and the accuracy of the information in this report, which was drafted by Mary Ellen Kalanarhos, Manager-Human Resources of WLS-TV.WLS-TV is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to meeting and surpassing the Station's EEO information dissemination obligations. Notices of all full-time job vacancies were posted on the Station's website and on the website of The Walt Disney Company, its ultimate parent company. Notices of full-time job openings were also distributed to the Illinois Broadcasters Association and the Station's Recruitment Source List, which is made up of other professional groups, including minority and women's organizations, that requested such notification or that the Station believed could be useful referral sources. See, for the Station's Recruitment Source List, (including names, addresses, contact names and numbers of the organizations to which the Station directly sends notices of job openings).The Station will continue to actively seek out new recruitment sources to ensure that word of all job openings is distributed to a broad pool of potential applicants.During the reporting period (July 16, 2018 through July 15, 2019), WLS-TV filled nineteen full-time job vacancies. Job-specific recruitment sources are itemized inbelow.: WLS-TV is continuing to offer internships during each fall, winter/spring and summer sessions to college and university students. An internship generally lasts 12-15 weeks, with each student working about 20 hours per week for school credit. The internship program is administered by Disney Campus Recruitment. Information about the internship program is also posted on the Station's website.Those who have successfully completed the Station internship program have often received paid positions in broadcasting after graduation. By way of example:In 2017, three former interns were hired by WLS-TV - two as freelance Production Assistants in Programming and one as a part time Desk Assistant in News. One former intern was hired as a Weekend News Anchor and another former intern was hired as a News Producer at other television stations.In 2018, one former intern was hired by WLS-TV as a freelance Production Assistant in Programming and one former intern was hired as a Production Assistant for a radio news program. Three former interns were hired at other television stations; one as a Desk Assistant/Field Producer, one as a reporter and one as a Senior Producer.In 2019, one former intern was hired as a Production Assistant at another television station, two former interns were hired by WLS-TV as freelance Production Assistants in Programming. One former intern, who had been hired by WLS-TV as a freelance Production Assistant in Programming was promoted to a staff Producer in Programming.Seefor a description of internship opportunities and a list of the schools the interns attended.Over the past year, some of the Station's on-air-talent and managers have given broadcast career-oriented talks at the following locations, sponsored by educational or community groups:Medill School of Journalism - Chicago, IL - October 22, 2018Medill School of Journalism - Evanston, IL - April 3, 2019DePaul University - Chicago, IL - June 6, 2019IC Catholic Prep - Elmhurst, IL - September 19, 2018St. Josaphat - Chicago, IL - January 29, 2019DePaul University - Chicago, IL - February 7, 2019DePaul University - Chicago, IL - March 1, 2019Hawthorne Elementary School - Elmhurst, IL - December 11, 2018Winkelman Elementary School - Glenview, IL - December 11, 2018Lincoln Elementary School - Chicago, IL - March 12, 2019Maine East High School - Park Ridge, IL - October 25, 2018Columbus East Elementary School - Cicero, IL - May 2, 2019Over the past year, tours of the Station were given to individuals or groups from educational institutions by some of our on-air talent and producers.gave a tour of the Station to a University of Illinois Chicago student on February 24, 2019.gave a tour of the Station to students from the Leman Middle School from West Chicago, IL on April 26, 2019.From July 18, 2018 thru July 20, 2018 the Station co-hosted a booth with ESPN at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists in Miami, Florida. Assistant News Director Sarah Burke, who has responsibility for hiring decisions, attended andcollected resumes of potential job applicants. Ms. Burke reviewed applicant reels and counseled journalists on what hiring managers hope to see when screening audition tapes.From August 1, 2018 thru August 3, 2018 the Station co-hosted a booth with ABC Network and ESPN at the National Association of Black Journalists in Detroit, Michigan. VP & News Director Jennifer Graves, who has responsibility for hiring decisions, attended and collected resumes of potential job applicants. Ms. Graves reviewed applicant reels and counseled journalists on what hiring managers hope to see when screening audition tapes.From August 8, 2018 thru August 11, 2018 the Station attended the Asian American Journalists Association Convention in Houston, Texas. Executive Producer Wilson Toy, who has partial responsibility for hiring decisions, attended and collected resumes of potential job applicants at the job fair. Mr. Toy reviewed applicant reels and counseled journalists on what hiring managers hope to see when screening audition tapes.On January 29, 2019 Assistant News Director Sarah Burke and Manager of Digital Content Jennifer Hoppenstedt-Gauger, attended a job fair at Loyola University in Chicago, IL. They met with students pursuing careers in journalism, marketing and film.On March 13, 2019 News Reporter Alexis McAdams, attended a job fair at Schaumburg High School in Schaumburg, Illinois. She spoke with high school students about pursuing a career in broadcast journalism.On May 4, 2019 News Managers and Community Journalists joined more than 30 employers at a job fair put on by the Chicago chapters of the NABJ and NAHJ. The WLS team talked to dozens of job candidates and found some promising prospects.During the reporting period, the Station sent its upper-level full-time job openings to several media organizations with substantial representation of women and minorities, such as the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others listed in Attachment A.In an effort to expand and improve its organizational mailing list, the Station aired a 15-second spot on both the analog and high definition simulcast channels as well as theStation's second high definition channel requesting that organizations interested in being added to our mailing list contact us. The 15-second spot aired once a month between July of 2018 and June of 2019 on the analog and high definition simulcast channels. The 15-second spot also aired once a month between July of 2018 and December of 2018 on the second high definition channel. Since August of 2018 this message is also posted on the Station's website.WLS-TV is engaged in a continual effort to evaluate the effectiveness of its EEO outreach and recruitment program and to improve and refine it as needed by monitoring the responses that are received and ensuring that the interviewing pool for the positions it fills includes a large number of qualified applicants from diverse sources. WLS-TV continually modifies and regularly expands its recruitment program as needed to fulfill these goals.For the Entire Period 07/16/18 - 07/15/19602 Communications - 1011 Lyndhurst Falls Lane, Knightdale, NC 27545Contact Sandy Lizik - Phone (919) 217-4438.Email*Bright Horizons - 500 West Monroe Street - Chicago, Illinois 60661Contact Gina Barnes - Phone (312) 876-8687EmailEffective 02/02/19Chicago Urban League - 4510 S. Michigan Avenue - Chicago, Illinois 60653Contact Joe O. Gray - Phone (773) 285-5800 - Fax (773) 285-7772City of Chicago Mayor's Office of Workforce Development - 1615 West Chicago Avenue - Chicago, IL 60622Contact Anne Sheahan - Phone (312) 743-0300 - Fax (312) 743-0400EmailConnecticut School of Broadcasting - 3901 Coconut Palm Drive - Suite 105Tampa, FL 33619Contact Shayna King - Phone (813) 443-5307EmailEmma Bowen Foundation - 524 West 57th Street - New York, NY 10019Contact: Phylis Eagle-Oldson - Phone (212) 975-2545EmailHarold Washington College - 30 East Lake Street - Chicago, Illinois 60601Contact Ollie Horan - Phone (312) 553-5667 - Fax (312) 553-3130Illinois Center for Broadcasting - 455 Eisenhower Lane South, Lombard, IL 60148Phone (630) 524-4628.EmailIllinois Department of Human Services - 401 South Clinton Street - Chicago, Illinois 60607Contact Job Board - Phone (312) 814-4392 - Fax (312) 814-2378E-mail*Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans - 3800 W. Division Street -Stone Park, Illinois 60165Contact JoAnn Serpico - Phone (708) 450-9050 - Fax (708) 450-9065E-mailWebsiteLatino Council on Media - 2011 West Pershing Road - Chicago, Illinois 60609Contact Mary Gonzalez-Koenig - Phone (773) 523-4380 - Fax (773) 247-3924NAACP - 800 East 78th Street - Chicago, Illinois 60619Contact Rev. James Demus - Phone (773) 487-9600 - Fax (773) 429-9834E-mail westsidenaacp@gmail.com*Marquette University - 1250 W. Wisconsin Avenue - Milwaukee, WI 53233Phone (414) 288-7250Contact Zoe ComerfordEmail*NABET - CWA Local 41 - (National Association of Broadcast Employees & Technicians) 211 West Wacker Drive - Suite 1030 - Chicago, Illinois 60606Contact Don Villar - Phone (312) 372-4111 - Fax (312) 372-4115E-mailWebsiteNABJ Chicago Chapter (National Association of Black Journalists) - P.O. Box 811132 - Chicago, IL 60681.E-mailNAHJ Columbia Chapter (National Association of Hispanic Journalists) - 916 South Wabash, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60605Contact Tyler K. McDermottEmailNational Latino Education Institute - 2011 W. Pershing Road - Chicago, IL 60609Phone (773) 247-0707; Fax (773) 247-4975EmailNLGJA (National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association) - 1420 K Street, NWSuite 910 - Washington, DC 20005Contact L. Spencer - Phone (202) 588-9888 - Fax (202) 588-1818E-mailRainbow/PUSH Coalition - 930 East 50th Street - Chicago, Illinois 60615Contact Candice Brown - Phone (773) 373-3366 - Fax (773) 256-2772United Cerebral Palsy Association - 325 North Wells Street - Suite 321Chicago, Illinois 60610Contact Angela Welch - Phone (312) 464-1608- Fax (708) 863-3863WLS-TV WebsiteWomen Employed - 65 E. Wacker Place- Suite 1500 - Chicago, Illinois 60601Contact Maritza Gonzalez - Phone (312) 782-3902 - Fax (312) 782-5249E-mailYouth Job Center of Evanston - 1114 Church Street - Evanston, Illinois 60201Contact James Sibley - Phone (847) 964-5627 - Fax (847) 864-3098* These organizations explicitly requested to be placed on the Station's Recruitment Source ListListed below are the nineteen full-time positions filled at WLS-TV between 07/16/18 and 07/15/19, the recruitment methods used for each, and the sources of interviewed applicants.Date position was opened: 5/16/18Date position was filled: 8/7/18The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Two applicants from the ABC7 website, one employee referral and three WLS staff employee applicants. The referral source for the candidate hired was the ABC7 website.Date position was opened: 5/15/18Date position was filled: 9/7/18The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Eight people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: One industry referral and seven in house staff employee applicants. The candidate hired was an in house staff employee applicant.Date position was opened: 7/13/18Date position was filled: 10/22/18The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Three people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: One applicant from the ABC7 website, one applicant from the NABJ job fair and one WLS daily hire employee applicant. The candidate hired was the WLS daily hire employee applicant.Date position was opened: 10/08/18Date position was filled: 11/05/18The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Three people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: One applicant from the ABC7 website and two in house staff employee applicants. The referral source for the candidate hired was the ABC7 website.Date position was opened: 11/13/18Date positions were filled: 12/10/18 & 3/15/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Ten people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were asfollows: One employee referral, four in house vacation relief employees and five WLS daily hire employee applicants. One of the candidates hired was a WLS daily hire employee applicant and the other was in house vacation relief employee.Date position was opened: 10/15/18Date position was filled: 1/7/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Three applicants from the ABC7 website, one applicant from the Disney Careers website, and two WLS daily hire employee applicants. The referral source for the candidate hired was the ABC7 website.Staff StagehandDate position was opened: 8/9/18Date position was filled: 1/28/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were asfollows: Two industry referrals and two WLS daily hire employee applicants. The candidate hired was a WLS daily hire employee applicant.Date position was opened: 10/16/18Date position was filled: 2/7/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: One applicant from LinkedIn, one applicant from Indeed.com, one employee referral and one WLS daily hire employee applicant. The candidate hired was the WLS daily hire employee applicant.Date position was opened: 7/5/18Date position was filled: 2/26/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Ten people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: One applicant from the ABC7 website, three applicants from the Disney Careers website, two employee referrals, one current intern and three WLS daily hire employee applicants. The candidate hired was a WLS daily hire employee applicant.Date position was opened: 12/11/18Date positions were filled: 3/11/19, 3/18/19, 4/30/19 & 6/11/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Thirteen people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Eight applicants from the ABC7 website, one employee referral, two WLS daily hire employee applicants, one former WLS daily hire applicant and one from the NAHJ job fair. The referral source for two of the candidates hired was the ABC7 website, another candidate hired was a WLS daily hire employee applicant and the other candidate hired was from the NAHJ job fair.Date position was opened: 01/28/19Date position was filled: 03/13/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were asfollows: Five in house staff employee applicants and one WLS daily hire employee applicant. The candidate hired was an in house staff employee applicant.Date position was opened: 12/11/18Date positions were filled: 3/15/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were asfollows: One employee referral and four WLS daily hire employee applicants. Both of the candidates hired were WLS daily hire employee applicants.Date position was opened: 2/20/19Date position was filled: 4/19/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Twelve people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were asfollows: Seven applicants from the ABC7 website, two employee referrals, one industry referral, one in house staff employee applicant and one WLS daily hire employee applicant. The candidate hired was the WLS daily hire employee applicant.Date position was opened: 11/30/17Date position was filled: 6/28/19The Station posted the position on the ABC7 website, the Disney Careers website, the tvjobs.com website and faxed or emailed a notice of the position to the organizations listed on Attachment A.Twelve people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were asfollows: Five applicants from the ABC7 website, one employee referral, one industry referral, and five talent agents. The referral source for the candidate hired was a talent agent.Following is a description of internship opportunities at WLS-TV and a list of the schools that the station's 2018-19 interns attended.Chicago State University January 2019 - May 2019Columbia College - Chicago September 2018 - December 2018DePaul University September 2018 - November 2018DePaul University September 2018 - May 2019Northwestern University January 2019 - August 2019Northwestern University June 2019 - September 2019University of Missouri May 2019 - August 2019Interns are typically assigned to a reporter two days a week and to the news planning department one day a week.While assigned to reporters, interns work on a variety of stories. Tasks include researching information and setting up possible interviews.The news planning department is responsible for collecting, researching and developing future news reports for the ABC7 news department. The planning editor and planning department researcher (regular staff employees) create a daily sheet, which lists possible reporting ideas. This list is then used the following day in the morning editorial meeting to decide which news reports will be covered. The planning department is also responsible for planning long-term stories, such as elections and political conventions.News planning department interns assist the planning editor and researcher by, among other duties: answering phone tip lines, collecting and organizing possible future news reports as well as collecting and sorting incoming faxes and mail. They are encouraged to contribute potential story ideas and attend the morning editorial meeting when possible. The interns' duties also include conducting phone pre-interviews on potential interview subjects to determine the newsworthiness of any given story.Loyola University Chicago June 2019 - August 2019Olivet Nazarene University September 2018 - April 2019The sports interns are responsible for, among other duties: logging and watching sports events during the day. The interns are also expected to suggest the best highlights for the day's newscast.When possible, the intern is sent out into the field during sporting events to see how the reporter reacts in the field. From time to time the intern will do interviews.Bradley University June 2019 - August 2019Columbia College - Chicago September 2018 - December 2018Columbia College - Chicago January 2019 - May 2019Columbia College - Chicago May 2019 - August 2019DePaul University (3) September 2018 - December 2018Illinois State University May 2019 - August 2019Judson University September 2018 - December 2018Loyola University Chicago (2) January 2019 - May 2019Loyola University Chicago May 2019 - August 2019Michigan State University January 2019 - August 2019Northwestern University January 2019 - March 2019Northwestern University January 2019 - May 2019University of St. Francis January 2019 - August 2019University of Wisconsin - Madison May 2019 - August 2019Interns assigned to the creative services / programming department can be involved in two main areas of work:- Production- PublicityPRODUCTION - Interns work closely with producers who are responsible for a wide variety of productions and programs scheduled to air on WLS-TV during their time of assignment. Interns can be directly involved in research, planning, shooting, screeningand editing of videotape. This is field and office experience. In both cases, interns act as production associates to the producers. The work is creative and deadline demanding, and provides an understanding of the work that goes on behind the scenes of studio-based live events and field-produced programs.PUBLICITY - Interns work closely with the WLS-TV Station Publicist, in concert with the Program Director, in helping to cultivate and maintain a professional public profile in the greater community. Interns learn how press releases are written and how they are used to communicate both publicly and "internally" among other media outlets and allied fields. Interns learn also to gather important information from various sources to help managers keep abreast of the marketplace. The work is information oriented and provides an understanding of the need for clear communication - publicly and internally.