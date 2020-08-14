attempted abduction

Carol Stream attempted kidnapping suspect may be connected to 2019 Glendale Heights attack, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Carol Stream police said the man man suspected in an attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl last Friday night may be connected to a similar attack a year ago in Glendale Heights.

Police said Friday a group of kids were walking home with their bicycles when a man allegedly came up behind them and "forcefully wrapped his arms around the victim's waist and attempted to pick her up," police said in a release.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the 800-block of Niagara Street, police said.

RELATED: Carol Stream police warn residents after attempted kidnapping of young girl

Three other children who were with the girl, were able to fight the man off before flagging down a driver and other neighbors to call 911, according to officials.

Investigators think the crime may be connected to a similar attack a year ago in neighboring Glendale Heights. Surveillance video from last July shows a man following a 17-year-old girl home.

Sketch released in Carol Stream attempted kidnapping of girl, 13

"He approached her on the driveway and asked if he could come inside the house. When she refused, he took off on a bicycle," said Carol Stream Police Chief William Holmer. "The man in that video looks very similar to the description provided by the kids in our incident."

The man, who was described to have a "deep voice," was last seen riding off on a light blue bike with skinny tires on the path between Flint and Chippewa trails.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Carol Stream Police Department at (630) 668-2167.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carol streamchild abductioncrimeattempted abductionkidnappingsketchsuspect imagespolice
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION
Sketch released in Carol Stream attempted kidnapping
Carol Stream police warn residents after attempted abduction
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
2 men force girl, 15, into van at knifepoint on West Side: CPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Chicago looting video released as feds investigate hundreds of digital leads
VIDEO: Woman carjacked by armed man in Bucktown
USPS workers say agency isn't doing enough to protect them from COVID-19
45K still without power days after severe storms; south suburbs hit hardest
Downtown business owners reevaluate amid pandemic, unrest
American Academy of Pediatrics releases kids face mask guidance
Chicago Weather: Clear and mild
Show More
Census cowboys ride to low-response neighborhoods so people can be counted
CPD monitors social media as crime-fighting strategy; some urge caution
'I wish I had my baby back': $10K reward offered in Hammond toddler's shooting death
Lightfoot highlights police reform in mayors call
Chicago could be next COVID-19 hotspot, researchers warn
More TOP STORIES News