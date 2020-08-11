attempted abduction

Sketch released in Carol Stream attempted kidnapping of girl, 13

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Carol Stream police issued a sketch of a man suspected in an attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl Friday night.

Police say a group of kids were walking home with their bicycles when a man allegedly came up behind them and "forcefully wrapped his arms around the victim's waist and attempted to pick her up," police said in a release.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Niagara Street, police said.

RELATED: Carol Stream police warn residents after attempted kidnapping of young girl

Three other children who were with the girl, were able to fight the man off before flagging down a driver and other neighbors to call 911, according to officials.

The man who was described to have a "deep voice" was last seen riding off on a light blue bike with skinny tires on the path between Flint and Chippewa trails.

Anyone having additional information is encouraged to contact the Carol Stream Police Department at (630) 668-2167.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carol streamchild abductioncrimeattempted abductionkidnappingsketchsuspect imagespolice
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION
Carol Stream police warn residents after attempted abduction
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
2 men force girl, 15, into van at knifepoint on West Side: CPD
Man tries to lure, follow 11-year-old girl on South Side
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Looting task force established as Chicago cleans up devastated downtown businesses
EF-1 tornado damages Chicago's Rogers Park, NWS confirms
ComEd power outage leaves 338K across Chicago area in dark
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Kamala Harris: What to know about the California senator
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
Woman killed, daughter injured in River North hit-and-run
Show More
Illinois reports 1,549 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths Tuesday
Dog dies after respiratory illness, tests positive for coronavirus
Big Ten and Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic
Chicago removes 3 states from COVID-19 travel order
Chicago Scholars helps students navigate e-learning
More TOP STORIES News