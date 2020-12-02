stabbing

6 stabbed at Carol Stream apartment complex, fire official says

Carol Stream police did not immediately provide many details about the incident
By

Six people were stabbed at a Carol Stream apartment complex Tuesday night, a fire official said.

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Six people were stabbed Tuesday night at an apartment complex in west suburban Carol Stream, according to a fire official.

Carol Stream Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Grandgeorge confirmed that multiple people were stabbed at the complex in the 100-block of Quail Run Court.

It happened just before 11 p.m.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said he saw several men stumble into the complex's parking lot, bleeding, and then the police arrived.

RELATED: Man stabbed in chest on CTA Red Line platform in Loop

The six were transported to area hospitals, but no information was provided on their ages, genders or conditions.

Carol Stream police did not immediately provide information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carol streamstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man found fallen from bicycle in Humboldt Park was stabbed to death: autopsy
Man stabbed in chest on CTA Red Line platform in Loop
CPD officer stabbed while responding to mental health disturbance
France goes on maximum alert after attack at church kills 3
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago COVID-19 vaccines could be ready by mid-December
Naperville mask mandate fails after mayor changes stance
Great Lakes, Lake Michigan shorelines eroded, damaged after years of high water levels
Semi-truck rolls off I-94 near 103rd Street after collision
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
Good Samaritan hit by car while helping driver in Hoffman Estates
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
Show More
Georgia elections official urges Trump to rein in supporters
Toddler's secret 'man cave' is so relatable
Could late rent, mortgage payments lead to post-pandemic housing crisis?
On 12th anniversary of Mumbai massacre, India wants Chicagoan in hangman's noose
Dog attack: Owner shoots dogs to save girl, 13, on South Side: police
More TOP STORIES News