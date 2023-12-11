Family of missing Carpentersville teen Brissa Romero shares last known video of her, offers reward

Family of missing Carpentersville girl Brissa Romero, 17, have released video showing teen before going missing on way to holiday party.

Family to gather at Carpentersville Police Department Monday to ask for update

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's been one full week for a Carpentersville family desperate to find their loved one.

They've been searching for 17-year-old Brissa Romero after they said she vanished exactly week ago while on her way to a holiday party at a bowling alley, but never made it.

Her family is now offering a $14,000 reward for any information that could help them find her.

New surveillance video, shared by her family, shows the Carpentersville teenager returning to her job in Schaumburg to pick up her iPad.

New surveillance video shared by the family of Brissa Romero, missing Carpentersville girl, shows the last known footage of her in Schaumburg, IL.

Her family said it's the last known documented video of her before she left for the party.

Investigators said a license plate reader placed her vehicle near the Vernon Hills bowling alley, but her car was never found. That's where loved ones gathered Sunday night, pleading for answers.

"Nobody wants to go through this," Rubi Romero, Brissa's sister, said. "Nobody. Nobody wants having a sibling missed, a daughter missed, a family member or just a friend. Everyone is scared and everyone is just simply trying to locate her."

Brissa's mother, Blanca Aguilera, clutched tightly to a crucifix on Sunday night while grasping for hope.

"I want my daughter back to come back as soon as possible. My heart is broken. I just want my daughter back," Blanca said.

Later Monday afternoon, the family said they plan to gather outside the Carpentersville Police Department to demand an update in the investigation.

This weekend, police shared a photo of Brissa's vehicle with a bumper sticker of a black coyote. Police said a license plate reader placed her vehicle near the bowling alley location on Monday night.

"She was in the area, but never was able to get into the party, nor to this parking lot. But, she was in the area, and we're trying to figure out, how do we lose a car just out of nowhere?" said Dulce Romero, Brissa's sister.

Brissa's sisters said they will continue their search efforts on Monday.

Brissa is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was driving a gray 2008 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate CZ 64618.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Webb with the Carpentersville Police Department at 847-551-3481 or QuadCom Dispatch at 847-428-8784.