Cars smashed, set on fire by large group of teens in Hyde Park

Cars were smashed and some even set on fire by a large group of teenagers in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Wednesday night.One older model Mercedes was charred on the inside and another car had a hole in the backseat where a fire cracker melted deep into the upholstery.There were so many people, all residents could really do is stand by and watch."We heard fire whistles go off and my son-in-law came down and said they're burning cars on the street," said Ed Mihalacki.At around 9:30 p.m., large groups of teenagers could be seen on cell phone video causing mayhem in the Hyde Park neighborhood as police on bikes moved them down the 5400-block of South Ridgewood Court. The teens vandalized cars and homes as they moved though, even throwing small explosives."As we were told by the sergeant, there was a large number of kids and they were trying to divide them into smaller groups which supposedly would be less dangerous," said Hyde Park resident Sara Diwan.Diwan heard a loud explosion in her yard and found a hole in her siding and her windows were also broken as she stood inside her home with her children."It is terrifying," Diwan said. "You just don't even know what to do."Car owners pulled concrete blocks out of their cars assessed the damage in the daylight."It's upsetting you know," said Matt, a resident. "I don't know the motivation. I have to feel that there's a lot of frustration that these kids feel too. I think I don't understand it."Teen Halloween at the Promontory hosted over 300 teenagers Wednesday night a few blocks away. An organizer for the event called it a huge success in a message to the neighborhood, but it also criticized local officials saying, "After last year's incredible grassroots action, I was optimistic we could work with local officials to bring Halloween night closer to our vision of a teen-led, adult-supported street festival. Unfortunately it became clear that their main objective was to protect the retail corridor on 53rd and their stance towards teens was ambivalent at best. We had deep concerns about their strategy and the potential for conflicts to escalate and spread to the surrounding areas.It broke my heart to see and hear everything that happened outside tonight. This was all preventable."Residents complained that for the past two years, the Halloween event brought violence and vandalism."Hyde Park is just a beautiful place and a gentle place and stuff invades places that are peaceful and gentle," Mihalacki said.Meanwhile, the University of Chicago Police Department said two students were robbed Wednesday night.One student was walking in the 5550-block of South University Avenue at about 10:35 p.m. when a large group approached the victim and stole his wallet, cell phone and keys and struck him with their fists. The victim declined medical treatment.Immediately following, the group battered a second student walking at 1115 E. 56th Street before fleeing in various directions, The second student was transported to the University of Chicago for treatment, U of C police said.In a statement, a U of C spokesperson said, "In anticipation of increased activity during Halloween, the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) worked closely with the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to increase staffing and patrol units on campus and in the neighboring communities. UCPD officers in the area responded immediately to the reported incident on campus, leading to the detainment and arrest of several juvenile offenders."