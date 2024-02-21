Casa Central celebrates 70 years of serving Hispanic community in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The largest Hispanic social service agency in the Midwest is celebrating 70 years in Humboldt Park.

Casa Central began in 1954 as a storefront to help Latinos thrive in the community.

Fast forward 70 years: The agency continues to offer programs for children, families and seniors.

President and CEO of Casa Central Martin Castro and recruitment coordinator Mireya Almaraz joined ABC7 Chicago to celebrate seven decades of helping Latinos.

Casa Central is hiring homecare aides to care for seniors and help with everyday activities.

To learn more about the open positions call (773) 645-2487.

To learn more about Casa Central's programs, click here.