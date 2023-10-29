'Uptown Casino' to celebrate 100th anniversary of Uptown Chamber of Commerce

Try your hand at poker, blackjack, roulette and craps during a night of charity in Uptown. 'Casino Uptown' returns November 8 at the Aragon Ballroom.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Try your hand at poker, blackjack, roulette and craps during a night of charity in Uptown. Casino Uptown returns on Wednesday, November 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

As the capstone celebration of the Uptown Chamber of Commerce's centennial year, Casino Uptown shines a spotlight on the best of Uptown with its amazing talent, diverse cuisines, show-stopping architecture, and classic style for a night of fun when the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom transforms into a casino.

Play around at the casino, and then hit the dance floor with live music from the Lakeside Pride Jazz Orchestra. Enjoy the entertainment from the Baton Show Lounge, and dine on food from a dozen local restaurants, including First Sip Café, Demera, Nothing Bundt Cake, Danang Kitchen, Ragadam, Sunflour Cafe, Sun Wah BBQ, Uptown Deli and Palace Gate. All served alongside signature cocktails and drinks from renown mixologist, Nuky.

You can purchase tickets here. Ticket prices fit a variety of guest budgets:

High Rollers - $125

Includes $50 in casino chips, 2 drink tickets, and a tour of the Aragon Ballroom, one of Uptown's (and Chicago's) architectural gems

Bet on Uptown - $55

Includes $25 in casino chips, 1 drink ticket, food

Beginner's Luck - $25 for guests ages 25 and under