More than 600 catalytic converters recovered in bust, Cook County Sheriff Dart says; 1 charged

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced Thursday that more than 600 catalytic converters were recovered by sheriff's police in a bust..

Sheriff Dart said that the catalytic converters were in the process of being re-sold and that one person has been charged.

The catalytic converter thefts take only forty to fifty seconds per-car, Dart said.

"In doing that then, they then have entire networks that they work with and these networks are pretty sophisticated to be frank with you where they take them to people they call aggregators who accumulate all of these, then they take them to people who take them apart themselves, melt them down and then sell them and that's where it re-enters the market and that is why it is so very difficult to get at this at times," he said.

Dart said the minerals in catalytic converters, including rhodium, platinum and palladium can be worth thousands of dollars.

The county is making progress is fighting the problem but Illinois has the third most thefts in the country, Dart said.