Chicago Archdiocese prepares for crowds at Christmas Mass

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Churches in Chicago's Archdiocese are preparing for large crowds on Christmas.

Bishop Robert Casey, vicar general of the Archdiocese, joined ABC7 Wednesday morning to talk about

COVID protocols at church and if there will be any requirement for parishioners to show their vaccination status.

Bishop Casey said no reservations are required. While vaccinations are not required, Bishop Casey said they encourage parisioners to get vaccinated.
