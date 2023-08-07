Caught on camera: Bear crashes wedding, helps itself to dessert table

A couple encountered an unusual wedding crasher near Boulder, CO. A bear helped itself to their dessert table.

BOULDER, Colo. -- A Colorado couple had a memorable wedding because of weather and an uninvited guest who crashed the event near Boulder.

The high school sweethearts got hitched in the pouring rain, and then had to add an extra plate for this bear.

Cailyn and Brandon say the bear crashed their dessert table.

"It's not too often you go in to your dessert table, and see a bear crashing it, eating all of it," Brandon said.

The couple says staff security shooed off the bear quickly, and nobody got hurt.

"I think next that went out were the lemon bars, and then, the cannolis, which we were most looking forward to. Unfortunately, we did not get any," Cailyn said.

But, it made for an even more memorable day.