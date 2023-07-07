Caught on camera: Person wearing bunny suit burglarizes Quincy laundromat

A person wearing a bunny suit was caught on camera burglarizing Winners Wash Laundromat in Quincy, IL, the police department said.

QUINCY, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was seen breaking into a laundromat in Illinois while wearing a bunny suit.

The break-in happened early Thursday at Winners Wash Laundromat in Quincy.

Police did not say what the burglar took, but are asking for help finding the suspect.

The Quincy Police Department asked anyone with information to contact them at 217-228-4470 or the Quincy Regional Crimestoppers at 217-228-4474.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the burglary.