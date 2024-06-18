A similar monolith was seen in Las Vegas on Fremont Street in 2020

'Mysterious' monolith similar to column seen in 2020 appears in Las Vegas desert: Police

A new reflective 'mysterious' monolith has appeared in the Las Vegas desert near Gass Peak, police said, similar to the one that went viral in 2020.

A new reflective 'mysterious' monolith has appeared in the Las Vegas desert near Gass Peak, police said, similar to the one that went viral in 2020.

A new reflective 'mysterious' monolith has appeared in the Las Vegas desert near Gass Peak, police said, similar to the one that went viral in 2020.

A new reflective 'mysterious' monolith has appeared in the Las Vegas desert near Gass Peak, police said, similar to the one that went viral in 2020.

LAS VEGAS -- A reflective monolith similar to one that became an Internet sensation during the height of the pandemic in 2020 was seen in Las Vegas in what local officials are dubbing a mystery.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department took to X on Monday to share two photos of the long, vertical slab of metal that allegedly appeared over the weekend on a hiking trail near Gass Peak on the northern side of the Las Vegas area.

"We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out," the department wrote alongside photos of the column.

In the photos, the tall, geometric figure reflects the rocky desert and perfectly aligns with the horizon.

A similar monolith appeared in downtown Las Vegas in December 2020, standing under the Fremont Street Experience canopy.

Before that, a seemingly identical monolith was discovered in a remote area of Utah in November 2020, before it vanished a few days later.

Monoliths have also been seen internationally in the United Kingdom, Romania, and other locations, adding to the intrigue.

While online detectives work to solve the mystery of the latest monolith, the LVMPD reminded the public to stay safe while visiting the area's trails, especially as summer temperatures rise.