Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on North Carolina highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows car going 198 mph in dangerous street racing stunt

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina --
A viral street racing stunt landed a North Carolina man in trouble. New video shows him going 198 miles per hour.

"We're 198, boys and girls. True Hellcat and it still run good," the driver can be heard saying on the video.

It looks like a scene from one of the Fast and Furious movies. That's 22-year-old William Jefferson behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger.

Authorities say Jefferson was driving faster than 100 mph in a 40 mph zone.

SEE ALSO: Suspect tackled in cow pasture after high speed chase in Hellcat
EMBED More News Videos

Live footage of a high-speed chase on the east freeway.


"It's one reason why I don't want my kids on the roads late at night," said Maryanne McAdams, a mother who lives in the area. "I don't have a driver yet -- we're about a year away -- but it's that kind of stuff that makes me really nervous."

This video was posted on YouTube. Then someone sent the video to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

"I don't think that road is particularly dangerous but anybody going 198 mph and it's going to be particularly dangerous," McAdams said. "It's really a miracle that nobody was hurt or killed in that."

Now Jefferson is facing charges of street racing and reckless driving.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
speedingdrivingdriveryoutubecaught on camerau.s. & worldNorth Carolina
Related
Suspect says Louis Vuitton shoes ruined in cow pasture
'Hellcat' muscle car driver sentenced after memorable chase
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph
Top Stories
2018 Chicago Air & Water Show flies over lakefront
Teen who Chicago police say fatally shot himself after chase ID'd
Couples line up outside City Hall to marry on 8-18-18
Woman stabbed several times near CTA station on Near North Side
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to NC school
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
Boy, 14, in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Waukegan
Show More
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Glendale Heights tow truck driver charged after towing pizza delivery car with child inside
3-year-old boy among 7 wounded in Englewood shooting
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More News