SW Side Cinco de Mayo Parade rerouted after nearby gang-related fights, arrests, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cinco de Mayo Parade on Chicago's Southwest Side was rerouted on Sunday after reports of violence in the area.

There is still a great deal of confusion surrounding what exactly happened to disrupt the parade.

The parade was supposed to take off at Noon from Cemark Road from Damen Avenue in Heart of Chicago, and it was supposed to traverse a 1.2 mile route, ending at Marshall Boulevard in Little Village, just south of Douglass Park. Instead, a large fight in the area of the parade led police to issue a cancelation notice.

"The Cinco de Mayo parade has been canceled to protect the safety of all in attendance, including families and children," the notice read. "The decision, was made by in agreement with CPD's 10th District, elected officials and parade organizers."

What actually appears to have happened, according to 25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, is that the parade was rerouted to avoid the police activity.

"We saw a beautiful display of unity in our community," Sigcho-Lopez said. "We are glad to see the parade back. We have to change last minute the route, but we continue to celebrate. We continue to celebrate without any incident."

The fights, seen in the area of Rockwell and Cermak, were gang-related, the police statement said. Multiple arrests were made, including gun arrests, police said.

ABC7 asked Chicago police for clarification as to what happened with the parade itself, but they declined to elaborate beyond their initial statement.

An after party at an empty lot near 25th Street and Washtenaw went on as planned.

