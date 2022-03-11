road safety

'Clean the ice and snow off your vehicle': Video shows flying ice chunk smash driver's windshield

By Lola DiNizio, Storyful
EMBED <>More Videos

Flying ice chunk smashes driver's windshield: VIDEO

WELLFLEET, Mass. -- A flying chunk of ice smashed a driver's windshield as they were traveling through Wellfleet, Massachusetts, on Sunday, February 27.

This video posted by Dean Weymouth, who operates Capeway Towing, shows the ice hitting one of the company's vehicles.

The driver received a few cuts from the broken windshield, according to a post by Capeway Towing, but was otherwise unharmed.

"This is why it is so important to clean the ice and snow off your vehicle," Weymouth said in the post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsicefalling icecaught on videoroad safetyu.s. & world
ROAD SAFETY
A Question of Safety
No bail for man charged in fatal northwest suburban road rage shooting
I-65 crashes leave Indiana drivers stranded for nearly 17 hours
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett spends 1st day in jail in protective custody
2 SUVs involved in head-on crash in Glenview; 1 injured
Man on phone with security guard during killing reveals final words
Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2022 guide to river dyeing, parades
North suburban Chicago custodian credited with saving student's life
Off-duty cop accused of putting knee on student's neck during fight
Ease of sports betting sites cause concerns for recovering gamblers
Show More
Gabby Petito's family sues Laundries, claiming they knew of murder
Suburban Chicago man killed in I-80/94 crash, Ind. State Police say
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
Human remains found after woman sees arm in gator's mouth
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy, cold Friday
More TOP STORIES News