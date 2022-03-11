'Clean the ice and snow off your vehicle': Video shows flying ice chunk smash driver's windshield

WELLFLEET, Mass. -- A flying chunk of ice smashed a driver's windshield as they were traveling through Wellfleet, Massachusetts, on Sunday, February 27.This video posted by Dean Weymouth, who operates Capeway Towing, shows the ice hitting one of the company's vehicles.The driver received a few cuts from the broken windshield, according to a post by Capeway Towing, but was otherwise unharmed."This is why it is so important to clean the ice and snow off your vehicle," Weymouth said in the post.