Woman wins Indianapolis half marathon while 23 weeks pregnant

A runner who is 23 weeks pregnant won a half marathon in Indianapolis, declaring it proves "women have superpowers."

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Running a half marathon is enough of an accomplishment.

Now imagine winning the race while 23 weeks pregnant.

Anna Rohrer was the first woman to cross the finish line during a half marathon this weekend in Indianapolis.

She ran the 13.1 miles in about 1:15.

She says she was a little slower this year for obvious reasons, but proved that women have superpowers.