CBOE celebrating new floor in Chicago Board of Trade building

Chicago Board options Exchange returning to old locations where options market began
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Board Options Exchange will celebrate Monday the opening of its new trading floor, in its old home, the Chicago Board of Trade Building.

The new area will have a flexible, open and vibrant environment that combines the old-fashioned "open outcry" trading with modern infrastructure and enhanced technology capabilities for electronic trading mechanisms.

CBOE's first trading floor originated in 1973 at the Chicago Board of Trade Building, which housed their trading pits in the late 70s and early 80s. CBOE representatives said they are excited to return to the place where the U.S. listed options market began.
