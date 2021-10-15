I-Team

Government orders phone companies to block spam, robocalls to your cell phone

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

Government mandate could slow deluge of robocalls

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may soon get fewer robocalls to your cell phone, thanks to a new government mandate to phone companies. But experts say slow technology implementation mean there is still work to be done.

"They're incredibly annoying, having to worry about half of my calls or 75% of my calls being not real is very, very frustrating," said Chicagoan Warren Riley.

Those calls are just some of the nearly 4 billion that consumers got every month last year, according to government data. The data shows most of those robocalls were scams, costing consumers $10 billion a year.

Chicagoan Olga Jackson said she's annoyed by the constant auto warranty robocalls.

"I get them at home and on my cell phone, yeah, those are the worst," she said.

The siege of robocalls should slow due to regulation from the FCC. The agency said it's requiring all phone providers to implement technology called STIR/SHAKEN which blocks "spoofed" numbers.

A spoofed number is faked, made to look like they are coming from local area codes or legitimate companies.

"We'd like to see more phone carriers fully comply. One thing that the rules right now allow is some smaller carriers have an extra year to implement this technology," said Abe Scar, director of consumer advocacy group Illinois PIRG.

While smaller carriers have more time, PIRG said the larger carriers have met a recent deadline and filed reports about adopting the FCC standards. But even some large providers may not yet be utilizing all the available tools. Experts said you should check with your cell phone provider to find out.

"Scammers are also using text as a way to try to scam us, and that's not impacted by this rule," Scarr said.

You can also silence unknown numbers, by going into your smartphone's settings, but your phone will still show the missed call and any voicemails. But be careful: that silencing feature could cause you to miss an important call from someone who isn't in your contacts.
"If you are applying for a job and you have to turn it off because random people are calling you and then you have a lot of them, so it would be nice if they could filter this is a fake number versus a real number," said Riley.

Another possible solution are anti-robocall apps, which can weed out faked and spoofed calls. This way you would still be able to see a call from a unknown number which may be legitimate.

HOW TO BLOCK AND FILE A COMPLAINT ABOUT ROBOCALLS AND ROBOTEXTS

:

The FCC's consumer guide on blocking robocalls
The FCC's consumer guide on blocking robotexts
File a robocall or robotext complaint with the FCC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyillinoisfcci teamcellphonefraudconsumer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Jan. 6 insurrection yields biggest federal investigation in US history
5 charged in Gold Coast shooting of rapper FBG Duck
City Council committee approves e-scooter program
Medical marijuana could still cost you your job in Illinois
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in Wicker Park shooting: police
Chicago city worker vaccine mandate takes effect, prompting lawsuits
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found living under Calif. home
Lincoln Park building catches fire near CTA tracks
Police search for double homicide suspects in Tinley Park
Naperville North HS cancels class after threat for 2nd time in a month
Chicago's 'must stop' Mexican restaurant is more than tacos
Show More
Cook County sheriff postpones COVID vaccine mandate deadline
Chicago Cubs name new general manager
IL reports 2,413 COVID cases, 30 deaths
Chicago Weather: A few showers, then clearing
Lawsuit alleges WI police enabled armed militia in Kenosha protest
More TOP STORIES News