Human First Gala will be held at The Geraghty

Joli Robinson 1st woman to lead Center on Halsted in Lakeview; gala planned Saturday

Joli Robinson is the 1st woman to lead the Center on Halsted, which helps LGBTQ residents, in Lakeview; a gala is planned this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Located in the heart of Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, the Center on Halsted has a new leader.

Joli Robinson will lead the community center, which helps lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people in Chicago.

Robinson joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk about her vision.

She's been CEO since January, and is the first woman to lead the Center.

The Center is also having a Human First Gala on Saturday at The Geraghty, located at 2520 S. Hoyne Ave.

Donald M. Bell, a longtime LGBTQ+ activist and advocate for seniors, will be honored with the Human First award.

A general ticket is $350 and a VIP ticket is $500.

To find out more, visit www.centeronhalsted.org.