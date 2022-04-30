chicago proud

Center on Halsted holds gala to celebrate 15 years of helping Chicago LGBTQ+ community

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Center on Halsted celebrates 15 years of helping LGBTQ+ community

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In its 15th anniversary year, Center on Halsted Human First Gala brings together the community and allies in an evening of celebration to recognize the contributions that individuals, businesses, and other organizations have made to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community in Chicago.

"We are especially thrilled this year to return to an in-person event after a two-year absence," said Center on Halsted CEO Modesto "Tico" Valle. "This promises to be a major night of celebration for the entire community and our supporters as we also mark the 15th anniversary of the Center."

The formal event is May 6 at the Old Post Office, 433 W. Van Buren Street, with 5:30 p.m. cocktails and 7 p.m. dinner.

The gala commemorates outstanding civic leaders with the Human First Award and Community Spirit Award for contributions to the advancement of Chicago's LGBTQ movement. Honorees for Human First Awards are long-standing Center supporters: community organizer Julio Rodriquez, cofounder and board president of one of the oldest LGBTQ non-profits in Chicago, ALMA; veteran activist and advocate Mary Morten, president of the Morten Group; and longtime volunteers and leaders of the Center's "green team" Bob and Susan Sullivan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonear west sidelgbtq+pridelgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq prideeventscommunitylgbtchicago proud
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Sox honor retired nurse who flew to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees
Business owner to hire homeless at South Loop smoothie shop
Teacher who kept Olympic medals secret from students honored by school
Suburban HS students build community center for veterans
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Severe storms could bring tornadoes
Whole Foods closing Englewood store: 'It's a devastating blow'
2 women shot, 1 fatally during North Side argument, police say
Chicago Bears make picks in 2022 NFL Draft
3 in custody, 2 jump into river after Chicago carjacking, ISP chase
Video shows woman on gas station tirade crash with infant in back seat
May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Chicago area
Show More
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
Girl, 3, dies in South Side apartment fire, CFD says
VIDEO: Baseball players hit ground after shots fired near St. Rita HS
No bail for man charged with killing wife outside Brickyard Mall
Sox honor retired nurse who flew to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees
More TOP STORIES News