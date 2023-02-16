Domino Event featuring 1,800 cereal boxes kicks off Catholic Schools Week

Donated cereal boxes were set up like dominos at St. Charles Borromeo School in Cinnaminson, NJ as part of food drive.

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey -- It took two hours to set up and nearly 2,000 cereal boxes but the students and staff at St. Charles Borromeo Parish School put together quite the domino trick and all for a good cause.

It only took a few minutes for them to fall down, all in a row from the 2nd floor.

The event kicked off Catholic Schools Week at the parish and serves as a visual reminder to the school children of what donations to those in need can look like.

All of the boxes were donated to area food banks in an effort for children to have part of a balanced breakfast.

Event organizers say children can't learn as well on an empty stomach.