Judge grants certificates of innocence for Chicago brothers exonerated in 1994 murder

Chicago brothers Sean Tyler and Reginald Henderson could receive certificate of innocence for their wrongful murder conviction.

Chicago brothers Sean Tyler and Reginald Henderson could receive certificate of innocence for their wrongful murder conviction.

Chicago brothers Sean Tyler and Reginald Henderson could receive certificate of innocence for their wrongful murder conviction.

Chicago brothers Sean Tyler and Reginald Henderson could receive certificate of innocence for their wrongful murder conviction.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge granted two brothers their certificates of innocence after they were exonerated in a 1994 murder.

They spent years in prison because of a false murder confession tied to a former disgraced CPD commander.

Back in 1994, Sean Tyler and Reginald Henderson were arrested and tortured by former Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge and they falsely confessed to murder.

Sean and Reginald were later exonerated, and were looking to get certificates of innocence by the county state's attorney to clear their names, but so far they've been denied.

RELATED: Brothers tortured into confessing by former CPD commander Jon Burge still picking up pieces of lives

A certificate of Innocence expunges the murder conviction, allowing the two men to no longer be labeled felons.

"More than anything, man it would be a blessing man, to finally put this behind us," Tyler said. "This has hung...probably to the day, 30 years."

SEE ALSO | Man wrongfully incarcerated for 35 years seeks to increase maximum compensation for IL exonerees

"I just want to be able to be me, to not worry about anything no more, to live life, to get up and get up and be able just to be a father again," Henderson said.

There was a new hearing on the matter last month and a decision is expected in court Tuesday.