Champaign police officer, suspect killed in shootout after domestic disturbance call

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Champaign police officer has died after a shootout in response to a domestic disturbance in which the suspect was also killed.Champaign police said two officers were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday encountered an armed person after exiting their police cars and an exchange of gunfire followed.The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Both officers were transported to hospitals, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.The officer in critical condition later died. Champaign Police CHief Anthony Cobb identified the fallen officer as 44-year-old Chris Oberheim.The chief issued a statement saying,