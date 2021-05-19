Champaign police officer, suspect killed in shootout after domestic disturbance call

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Champaign police officer has died after a shootout in response to a domestic disturbance in which the suspect was also killed.
Champaign police said two officers were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday encountered an armed person after exiting their police cars and an exchange of gunfire followed.
The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Both officers were transported to hospitals, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.
The officer in critical condition later died. Champaign Police CHief Anthony Cobb identified the fallen officer as 44-year-old Chris Oberheim.
The chief issued a statement saying, "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart I announce Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, badge number 703, passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty. Officer Oberheim was struck by gunfire while responding to a domestic disturbance. His only intention was to serve, protect and help provide care before he was senselessly fired upon and killed.
"Officer Oberheim joined the Champaign Police Department in September 2008 after beginning his career with the Decatur Police Department. A true professional and devoted public servant, Officer Oberheim is remembered for his heroism, bravery, and the oath of office he honorably upheld in his commitment to duty.
"The Champaign Police Department, and the entire City of Champaign organization, expresses its deepest condolences to Officer Oberheim's family, friends and loved ones. I also want to express my care and support for all members of the Champaign Police Department who are mourning the passing of their friend and colleague.
"We ask that Officer Oberheim's family, and other Champaign Police Officers' and their families' privacy be respected during this difficult time."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
