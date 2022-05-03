CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Rapper helped kick off National Teacher Appreciation week with an event at Navy Pier Monday.
The event for educators was done in partnership with Ben and Jerry's. Teachers were given free ice cream
Chance's nonprofit organization Social Works has donated more than $5 million for art programs at Chicago Public Schools.
READ MORE: Chicago art teacher at Taft High School wins 2022 Golden Apple award
Chance the Rapper holds teacher appreciation event at Navy Pier
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News