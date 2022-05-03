Community & Events

Chance the Rapper holds teacher appreciation event at Navy Pier

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Rapper helped kick off National Teacher Appreciation week with an event at Navy Pier Monday.

The event for educators was done in partnership with Ben and Jerry's. Teachers were given free ice cream

Chance's nonprofit organization Social Works has donated more than $5 million for art programs at Chicago Public Schools.

