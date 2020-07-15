'Chance the Snapper' reunites with trapper Frank 'Alligator' Robb 1 year after historic capture

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WLS) -- A pair of Chicago celebrities were reunited in Florida Tuesday."Chance the Snapper" and alligator trapper Frank Robb rung out at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.Last summer, Robb came to Chicago after an alligator, named Chance by his fans, was spotted swimming in the Humboldt Park Lagoon.Two days after arriving, Robb caught Chance, but not before both earned mythical reputations.In the year since his swim in the lagoon, Chance has grown almost a foot and has moved into a bigger pool enclosure with more crocodilian friends, according to the park.