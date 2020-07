'Chance the Snapper': Chicago's Humboldt Park alligator one year later

EMBED >More News Videos After more than a week of evading trappers, an elusive alligator named Chance the Snapper by fans has finally been caught.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled their new limited edition "Chance the Snapper" bobblehead on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Believe it or not, it's been one year since "Chance the Snapper" took over Chicago headlines.The infamous Humboldt Park alligator was pulled from one of the park's lagoons one year ago Thursday after multiple attempts from several wildlife captors.The city eventually called in Florida trapper Frank "Alligator" Rob from St. Augustine to capture the five foot gator. Leadership from Chicago Animal Care and Control and the Chicago Park District confirmed the gator was safely and humanely caught by the wildlife expert.Robb was given red carpet treatment after saving the city from the elusive animal.Chance the Snapper's fandom extended from T-shirts to cocktails named after him, uniting residents who followed the story, many of whom were sad to see him go.The gator is now living on an animal preserve in Florida where he has reportedly grown about a half foot longer since his capture.The non-native creature is thought to have been someone's pet who released him into that lagoon shortly before he was caught.It is a misdemeanor to have a pet alligator in the state of Illinois, and it is also illegal to release a pet into a public park.