Charges filed in CPD shooting at 25th District station; 1 officer remains hospitalized, 2 others released

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officials announced charges Friday morning in the Northwest Side shooting of several officers the day before.Lovelle Jordan, 26, of Maywood, was charged in connection with the incident, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.Police allege he produced a semi-automatic pistol while being removed from a police vehicle outside the 25th District police station, shot the officer who was attempting to remove him and fire upon other responding officers, striking several others before officers were able to wound and constrain him. Jordan had been arrested as a carjacking suspect, police said.One of the three Chicago police officers wounded in the Hanson Park shooting remains hospitalized Friday morning, police said.The officer is in the intensive care unit after being struck by a bullet in the chin and neck. His condition has stabilized."He sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his neck," said Dr. Samuel Kingsley, Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital. "It was necessary to put a breathing tube in, in order to protect his airway and allow him to breathe safely. We are working to stabilize him at this point."A second officer was wounded in the hip and a third officer was injured after a bullet hit the officer's protective vest, police said. Both have been treated and released from the hospital.Jordan was also shot multiple times. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, and his condition is not known.The shooting occurred at the 25th District police station near Grand and Central avenues. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.Police are also investigating as they try to determine how a carjacking suspect who was in custody was able to conceal a gun and fire on the three officers.Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was wanted in connection with a carjacking downtown on June 26."Officers got behind the car. Identified it as that car, from the carjacking vehicle, stopped the car, put the suspect into custody, and the rest transpired after," Brown said.The gun used by the carjacking suspect has been traced by ATF agents who responded to the scene, agency officials told the I-Team. The weapon will undergo a ballistics comparison to see if it has been used in a previous shooting.Two more officers were taken to a hospital suffering from chest pain after the incident.Speaking outside Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Brown asked for prayers for the officers and the whole department."I want to strongly emphasize the inherent danger that these and all Chicago police officers experience every day protecting the residents of Chicago," he said. "When they leave home, they leave their loved ones and put these stars on and risk everything, they risk everything protecting all of us."Mayor Lori Lightfoot chimed in on Twitter, posting, "Today is a searing reminder of the danger our men and women of our Police Department face every day they put on their uniforms and leave their homes. This is the sacrifice they make in order to serve and protect our city and fellow residents."Jordan faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a weapon and additional related charges.