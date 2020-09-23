FBI looking for more possible victims in Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris investigation

CHICAGO -- The FBI's Chicago office on Tuesday announced it is seeking the public's help in finding possible victims in the investigation of accused "Cheer" actor Jerry Harris.

Harris, a 21-year-old Naperville resident, was arrested and faces child pornography charges. In a complaint, the star from Netflix's "Cheer" admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old, soliciting sex from minors and seeking and receiving child pornography over Snapchat from multiple individuals.

RELATED: Jerry Harris, Netflix 'Cheer' star from Naperville, charged with child pornography

Investigators are looking for other people who were under 18 when Harris may have allegedly asked them to produce or view sexually explicit images or engage in sexual contact, the FBI said in a statement Tuesday.

Harris went under the Snapchat username "jerry_714" and "__jcoleofficial" on Instagram, the statement said.

Anyone who comes forward will have their identities kept confidential, authorities said. Resources and online reporting are available at fbi.gov/jerryharris. People can also call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napervillechicagoloopcelebrity arrestcelebrityentertainmentchild pornographynetflixfbi
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after Waukegan attempted home invasion
Porch collapses in Wicker Park
Pritzker announces recreational marijuana dispensary application changes
20 neglected dogs found at south suburban home
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
Dreadhead Cowboy charged after Dan Ryan horse ride, ISP says
Suburban doctor charged with sexually assaulting former co-worker in Oak Brook
Show More
Chicago sees increase in poll worker applications despite COVID-19 concerns
Wisconsin added back on Chicago's emergency travel order
Social media saves Black-owned bookstore in West Town during pandemic
Illinois voter registration efforts have eye squarely on the youth
CDC discouraging Trick-or-treating this year
More TOP STORIES News