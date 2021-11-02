Food & Drink

'Dig In Day' initiative looks to help Black-owned restaurants

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

'Dig In Day' initiative looks to help Black-owned restaurants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Restaurants are the cornerstone of many communities.

They've been hit really hard in the last year and a half.

But especially minority-owned restaurants. Chef J.J. Johnson joined ABC7 Tuesday morning to talk about a new commitment called "Dig In Day.

A study shows that 41% of Black-owned businesses closed during the pandemic.

Dig In Day is an initiative that encourages people to dine-in or order from a Black-owned restaurant.

They can visit www.diginpassport.com and enter their zip code to find nearby Black-owned restaurants. After they order, they are asked to upload a copy of their receipt so their meal can be counted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinesscelebrity chefrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News