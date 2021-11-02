'Dig In Day' initiative looks to help Black-owned restaurants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Restaurants are the cornerstone of many communities.
They've been hit really hard in the last year and a half.
But especially minority-owned restaurants. Chef J.J. Johnson joined ABC7 Tuesday morning to talk about a new commitment called "Dig In Day.
A study shows that 41% of Black-owned businesses closed during the pandemic.
Dig In Day is an initiative that encourages people to dine-in or order from a Black-owned restaurant.
They can visit www.diginpassport.com and enter their zip code to find nearby Black-owned restaurants. After they order, they are asked to upload a copy of their receipt so their meal can be counted.
