Chicago Heights woman, formerly homeless, wins new car from Homewood dealership

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban woman who was once homeless has won a new car in the seventh annual Homewood Chevy Holiday Contest.
Latoya Glover of Chicago Heights won the contest based on a 200 word essay detailing how a new car would change her life.
"It's not a lot that mean just having a car, but I know that I will never drive by one of my coworkers and not give them a ride," she said. "I want to share what I have, even if it's something small, and you pay that forward."
Glover said winning the car is a sign that hard work can pay off.
