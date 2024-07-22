Suburban girl hosts lemonade stand to fundraise for Lurie Children's, police stations

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A young girl, who wants to be a police officer when she grows up, dedicated her Sunday to helping her community.

7-year-old Vanessa organized a fundraiser by setting up a lemonade stand in Naperville.

"When I was 4, I wanted to sell lemonade so bad that I was asking every morning," Vanessa said.

Her family said all the money she raised will go to Lurie Children's Hospital, the Chicago Police Department and the Naperville Police Department.

"We are proud," her father Roman Slusari said. "She set goals; she says when he grows up she wants to be a police officer. She is going to be that and take care of the city."

Mickey Mouse also made a special appearance at the fundraiser.

