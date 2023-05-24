Caught on camera: 2 charged after brawl at O'Hare Airport baggage claim, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are facing misdemeanor charges for a fight at Chicago O'Hare Airport.
The video is disturbing. The brawl broke out on Monday night.
Chicago police said a woman told them she was involved in an argument with two people, who then later attacked her in the baggage claim area.
A witness said the argument started on a plane and carried over to baggage claim. Police said one woman was treated for minor injuries.
