WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Caught on camera: 2 charged after brawl at O'Hare Airport baggage claim, Chicago police say

By WLS logo
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 5:35PM
2 charged after brawl at O'Hare baggage claim: VIDEO
EMBED <>More Videos

Two people are facing charges after an O'Hare Airport fight was caught on video, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are facing misdemeanor charges for a fight at Chicago O'Hare Airport.

The video is disturbing. The brawl broke out on Monday night.

SEE ALSO | Tinley Park carnival canceled Sunday after fights break out during teen 'flash mob': VIDEO

Chicago police said a woman told them she was involved in an argument with two people, who then later attacked her in the baggage claim area.

A witness said the argument started on a plane and carried over to baggage claim. Police said one woman was treated for minor injuries.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW