Caught on camera: 2 charged after brawl at O'Hare Airport baggage claim, Chicago police say

Two people are facing charges after an O'Hare Airport fight was caught on video, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are facing misdemeanor charges for a fight at Chicago O'Hare Airport.

The video is disturbing. The brawl broke out on Monday night.

Chicago police said a woman told them she was involved in an argument with two people, who then later attacked her in the baggage claim area.

A witness said the argument started on a plane and carried over to baggage claim. Police said one woman was treated for minor injuries.

